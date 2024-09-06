Falkirk residents asked to nominate their local councillors for national award

There is still time to nominate your local councillor for the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) Councillor Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations close at midnight on Friday, September 13 so there is a week left to acknowledge the efforts of local elected representatives who have made a “tangible impact” in their communities.

For the last 15 years the LGIU has received hundreds of nominations acknowledging a councillor’s exceptional commitment to improving their community and achieving remarkable results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Carr-West, LGIU chief executive, said: “Now is the time to shine a light on the incredible work of councillors across our communities. They are working tirelessly behind the scenes, day in and day out, to make positive contributions that impact our daily lives.

There is still time to nominate your local councillor for an award (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"From maintaining streets to funding community projects and shaping the character of our towns. Now, more than ever before, local communities rely on elected members and their work too often goes unnoticed and unrecognised, making the Councillor Awards essential in highlighting their invaluable work.

“That is why we are proud to once again host the annual awards, paying tribute to our locally elected representatives and sharing examples of the innovation and dedication of our councillors.

“We anticipate a wave of nominations this year before the September 13 deadline and look forward to hearing the remarkable stories behind them. These awards are made possible through the generous support of our founding partners, CCLA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Councillor Awards is the only national ceremony that celebrates the outstanding contributions of councillors across Scotland, England and Wales and

nominations can be made by members of the public, friends and family, colleagues or residents.

Submitting a nomination is free and just takes a few minutes, with applicants providing details about the nominated councillor, outlining why they deserve recognition and how their initiatives have positively impacted the community.

This year’s awards feature five categories – Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Lifetime Legend.

Shortlisted candidates will be announced in the autumn.

Scottish winners will be revealed at the esteemed City Chambers in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 14.

Visit the website for more details.