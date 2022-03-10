Falkirk pubs get extra opening time to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board agreed on Wednesday that pubs will be allowed to open until 1 am if they wish during the bank holidays to celebrate the special occasion.

For the event, the traditional May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday, June 2 and an extra one has been added for Friday, June 3.

Pubs can open longer to celebrate the landmark jubilee

The board agreed to take the blanket decision as its last meeting will be on April 6, before campaigning starts for the local elections in May.

During the election period there will be no meetings, so it would be difficult to grant permission to individual premises looking for hours outwith the board’s policy.

Licensing boards can decide to grant extra hours for a special occasion, either across the board to all premises or only to certain premises.

The board was unanimous in agreeing the extra hour.

