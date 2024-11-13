Falkirk planning committee called 'waste of people's time' by councillor
It means a decision on whether to build holiday homes and a restaurant near the Black Loch, Limerigg, will now not be taken until January at the earliest.
SNP councillor Gary Bouse questioned the procedure as several council officers, councillors and members of the public had travelled to Grangemouth Community Education Unit for the meeting.
“It just seems an awful waste of an awful lot of people’s time,” he said.
Those attending included an agent hoping to speak on behalf of the RWD group, which wants to develop the former Black Loch Fishery.
Mr Bouse asked: “Is there anything in the procedures that would mean we could maybe do this pre the meeting?
“Because it would save people turning up, the staff turning up, this hall being booked out.”
Falkirk Council’s legal services manager, Iain Henderson, explained that according to standing orders, the decision to go to sites could only be taken by the committee as a group.
That meant it was “not one that could be taken, unfortunately, in advance of the meeting” and he apologised particularly to those who had hoped to make a deputation.
Councillor James Kerr has been a vocal critic of the length of time that many planning applications take to get through the system.
He pointed out that the next committee would not be until January.
“I say this at every meeting – this is people’s lives we’re dealing with here,” he said.
“Whether you’re supporting or not supporting, they want an answer and this is a long time for these applications to sit.”
The meeting should also have considered an application to build two industrial units at 103 Broad Street, Denny.
The applicant, Chris Verrechia, and local councillor Brian McCabe had also hoped to be allowed to speak at the meeting.
Convener Billy Buchanan agreed it was unfortunate and said there might be an opportunity to look at procedures in the future to see if it could be improved.
