Falkirk petrol station granted licence to sell alcohol

The Morrisons service station in Hope Street has been granted a licence to sell alcohol.

Morrison’s Service Station in Falkirk can now sell alcohol as its new owners have been granted a licence.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petrol station in Hope Street was one of more than 300 forecourts that were sold by the supermarket to Motor Fuel Group in January.

Solicitor Andrew Hunter told Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board that the group took over the Hope Street service station in August and renovated it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening 6am until 10pm, the shop will sell general groceries as well as fuel, with alcohol being sold from 10am until 10pm and a home delivery service.

Mr Hunter added that it would trade as Morrisons Motor Fuel and customers will be able to collect points for the supermarket’s loyalty card but they will not be able to spend them.

The board heard that Motor Fuel currently operates several other sites in the board area including in Kincardine, Carronside and Polmont and is an experienced national operator.

The board granted the application with standard conditions regarding CCTV and electronic sales system.