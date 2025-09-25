Falkirk nightclub granted 4am finish for Hallowe'en events

City was granted the licence extension for its Hallowe'en weekend. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk’s City nightclub will have a 4am finish time for a Hallowe’en weekend that has become one of the biggest events in the club’s calendar.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board agreed on Wednesday that City can open for an extra hour for events on the weekend of Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1.

Area manager David Thompson said the event had been run successfully for the past 14 years in the Princes Street venue and the extra hour is vital to allow the Falkirk club to compete with events in other cities and towns.

“This isn’t just a normal weekend request – Hallowe’en is a nationally recognised event, with people travelling from all over,” he told councillors.

“We heavily invest in decor, we heavily invest in making it immersive, with entertainment such as stilt walkers and fire-eaters – we make a proper spectacle so that we can try and attract people to Falkirk.”

Mr Thomson added that the extra hour also means people will gradually leave the club between 2.30am and 4am.

“It helps avoid massive taxi queues and gets people out the town quite comfortably,” he said.

Board member Baillie James Kerr said that City holds the event every year without any reports of disorder from Police Scotland.

“I think that with the times we are in, we should try to support as many businesses as possible,” he said.

Councillor Robert Spears said: “Having been in the premises recently, I can say it’s well run and an exemplary establishment.”

The board’s convener, Provost Robert Bissett, said: “As has been said it’s a well-run event every year and it is good for the local economy. There have never been any issues raised by police in the past which is commendable.”