Pubs, clubs and shops in Falkirk that sell alcohol will be expected to have people trained to use and retrieve images from CCTV systems to give to police.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Council’s licensing board agreed the move as part of a revision of its licensing policy making “practical and sensible” additions.

The new policy makes it clear “key members of staff will be trained in the use of CCTV, including how to navigate the system and retrieve images”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is already necessary for all premises to have CCTV to be given a licence but the change makes clear that premises licence holders must ensure that images from the CCTV system are made available to the council’s licensing standards officers or to Police Scotland if requested.

Falkirk licensing board has updated its policy including insisting that those who sell alcohol can retrieve CCTV images when needed for police. Pic: Getty Images

The board considered making it a condition that all members of staff should be trained in using CCTV systems but accepted that “it may not be practical” and is now asking “key members” to be fully trained.

It was added that the board “may take a dim view of any unnecessary delay in providing CCTV footage once it has been requested”.

The updated policy also firms up other areas, including emphasising that children and young people should not be in a licensed on-sales premise after 10 pm and licensees will have to “make a full and proper case” to the board if they want to depart from the policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The board is also “taking a firm position” on extended hours where it involves football supporters’ buses leaving the area before opening hours. The update states that the “board is of the view that supporters’ buses leaving licensed premises, or from an area in and around licensed premises, would not constitute a viable reason to support granting extra hours”.

However, the board will consider every application on a case-by-case basis.

The revisions agreed at the meeting were put together by a sub-group of members in consultation with members of the local Licensing Forum among others.

The policy also updates the board’s position on outdoor drinking areas and alcohol delivery, both of which became much more common following the pandemic.