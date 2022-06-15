Falkirk Licensing: Repeat warning for Falkirk's Star Inn after Old Firm slip up

The Star Inn, Grahams Road, Falkirk was caught out on a routine inspection by police, who were checking that the pub was following conditions that had been imposed in 2016 after disorder during a game.

Those conditions mean it must have two licenced stewards on duty during any Old Firm game – and in March the board issued a written warning when that condition was breached.

Today (Wednesday) Police Sergeant Derek Simpson attended the board to request another review – for the same reason.

There was another warning for the licensee of the Star Inn

He told members that on Sunday April 17, when Celtic and Rangers met in a Scottish Cup semi-final, officers once again found no door stewards in place, 15 minutes before kick-off.

In March, members heard that the pub had been let down by the company who should have provided stewards. This time, however, premises manager Victoria Redding admitted that she had asked stewards to start at 4pm – two hours later than kick-off – in order to save money.

Solicitor Niall Hassard told members that the conditions were in place when owner Mr Simpson and manager Ms Redding took over.

He said: “Through my clients’ management – they have a very hands-on approach – they have turned the Star Inn, a pub that clearly had some issues in the past, into a trouble-free, community pub.”

He added that his client had made an “error in judgement” but the pub had been hit very hard financially by the pandemic, while the cost of stewards has also gone up sharply.

On top of other rising overheads, knowing the pub was expected to be quiet that day, Victoria decided to “trim the door stewarding hours”. He added that she now knew it had been “the wrong decision”.

Members heard that all other conditions were met on the day and there was no trouble.