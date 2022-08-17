Falkirk Licensing: Newmarket Bar gets outdoor drinking area

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board heard that the long-established pub in Falkirk town centre had been using occasional licences over the summer with no complaints or issues raised.

Members also agreed that the applicants, Stonegate Pub Company Ltd, could add conference and restaurant facilities.

And they were also given permission for children to attend a private function as long as they are with an adult and leave by 10pm. Accompanied children and young people will also be able to have a meal in the pub until 8pm, as before.

Newmarket Bar outdoor seating

Members heard that the outdoor tables and chairs are lightweight enough to be taken in every night and staff make sure that customers did not continue to drink outside after 10pm.

The pub is also making a planning application for the outdoor drinking area but that will be dealt with separately, while the road occupation permit has been granted.

Solicitor Audrey Junor, representing the company, said they were grateful they had been able to use occasional licences to allow them to make the most of the good weather over the summer.

She added: “These spaces are becoming more and more important since the pandemic and that isn’t going to change so we are looking to make that more permanent.”

The members of the board visited the Newmarket Inn the day before the meeting and took the chance to ask the staff questions.