Falkirk Council’s licensing board granted an application for TA Retail Denny Limited, which will open at 5 Stirling Street.

Members heard that owner Tanveer Ali knows the town well, having worked for several years with his father-in-law in his shop in Godfrey Avenue.

He will lease the unit at 5 Stirling Street from Falkirk Council, filling a vacant unit in the row of shops that were redeveloped in 2017.

The newsagents will be in Stirling Street, Denny

Members heard it will be a family run business and, initially at least, most deliveries would be carried out by a family member, with customers using the Snappy Shopper app to order.