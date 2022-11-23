Falkirk Licensing: New Denny shop granted off sales and home delivery licence
A new newsagents that will be opening in Denny town centre has been granted a provisional premises licence to sell alcohol and offer a home delivery service.
Falkirk Council’s licensing board granted an application for TA Retail Denny Limited, which will open at 5 Stirling Street.
Members heard that owner Tanveer Ali knows the town well, having worked for several years with his father-in-law in his shop in Godfrey Avenue.
He will lease the unit at 5 Stirling Street from Falkirk Council, filling a vacant unit in the row of shops that were redeveloped in 2017.
Members heard it will be a family run business and, initially at least, most deliveries would be carried out by a family member, with customers using the Snappy Shopper app to order.
Before the licence is confirmed, the board has set a condition that a “more robust” delivery policy is approved, working with Falkirk Council’s licensing standards officers.