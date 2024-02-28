News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Falkirk licensing: New Camelon store given go ahead to sell alcohol

A new shop in Camelon, Falkirk, has been given the green light to sell booze despite an objection which insisted that the area already has several shops selling alcohol.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board granted a licence to the new store at 50 Mariner Street after hearing that the owner had made some changes following a site visit by the board.

Councillors had seen for themselves the difficulty one person in a wheelchair had accessing the premises so were pleased to hear that a ramp has now been fitted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The owner also took up the suggestion of covers for the fridges when alcohol is not for sale.

Most Popular
The new Camelon store has been granted a licence. Pic: Adobe stockThe new Camelon store has been granted a licence. Pic: Adobe stock
The new Camelon store has been granted a licence. Pic: Adobe stock

An objection to the application was made by solicitor Gordon Emslie who read a statement on his client’s behalf.

The objection said that the small area already has two retailers selling alcohol and with no new houses having been built another licensed premises would be over-provision.

Solicitor Janet Hood, who was representing the new business, said it was “a full service convenience store” with groceries, newspapers and hot food in addition to alcohol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She suggested that the anonymous objector sounded like another trader unhappy that they were about to get “a smaller slice of pie”.

Ms Hood said there were no figures or substantial evidence to back up claims of anti-social behaviour in the area around the shop.

Falkirk Council has no policy on over-provision and Ms Hood said that a responsible retailer would actually help tackle anti-social behaviour and problem drinking.

There were no adverse comments from either Police Scotland or the Licensing Standards Officers and the board agreed to grant the application.

Related topics:FalkirkCouncillorsPolice Scotland