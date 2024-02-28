Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board granted a licence to the new store at 50 Mariner Street after hearing that the owner had made some changes following a site visit by the board.

Councillors had seen for themselves the difficulty one person in a wheelchair had accessing the premises so were pleased to hear that a ramp has now been fitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner also took up the suggestion of covers for the fridges when alcohol is not for sale.

The new Camelon store has been granted a licence. Pic: Adobe stock

An objection to the application was made by solicitor Gordon Emslie who read a statement on his client’s behalf.

The objection said that the small area already has two retailers selling alcohol and with no new houses having been built another licensed premises would be over-provision.

Solicitor Janet Hood, who was representing the new business, said it was “a full service convenience store” with groceries, newspapers and hot food in addition to alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She suggested that the anonymous objector sounded like another trader unhappy that they were about to get “a smaller slice of pie”.

Ms Hood said there were no figures or substantial evidence to back up claims of anti-social behaviour in the area around the shop.

Falkirk Council has no policy on over-provision and Ms Hood said that a responsible retailer would actually help tackle anti-social behaviour and problem drinking.