Falkirk licensing: Laurieston Indian restaurant granted drinks licence
Mount View Indian & Nepalese Restaurant, 61 Mary Street, Laurieston, has been operating using occasional licences without any problems, members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard.
The restaurant is in the building that was formerly Laurie’s Bar and members heard that there had been no major changes to the layout since the new business opened.
A planned site visit had had to be cancelled on the day due to a power failure.
Councillor Robert Spears said he could not approve the opening without having seen the premises.
However, Provost Robert Bissett, who is also convener of the board, said he was content that the layout was largely unchanged and the board agreed to grant the licence.
It is now licensed from 11 am until 11 pm at night for on sales only.