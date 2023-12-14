An Indian restaurant in Laurieston now has a licence to sell alcohol on the premises.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mount View Indian & Nepalese Restaurant, 61 Mary Street, Laurieston, has been operating using occasional licences without any problems, members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard.

The restaurant is in the building that was formerly Laurie’s Bar and members heard that there had been no major changes to the layout since the new business opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planned site visit had had to be cancelled on the day due to a power failure.

Mount View has opened in the former Laurie's Bar in Mary Street, Laurieston. Pic: Michael Gillen

Councillor Robert Spears said he could not approve the opening without having seen the premises.

However, Provost Robert Bissett, who is also convener of the board, said he was content that the layout was largely unchanged and the board agreed to grant the licence.