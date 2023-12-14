News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk licensing: Laurieston Indian restaurant granted drinks licence

An Indian restaurant in Laurieston now has a licence to sell alcohol on the premises.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:18 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 09:18 GMT
Mount View Indian & Nepalese Restaurant, 61 Mary Street, Laurieston, has been operating using occasional licences without any problems, members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard.

The restaurant is in the building that was formerly Laurie’s Bar and members heard that there had been no major changes to the layout since the new business opened.

A planned site visit had had to be cancelled on the day due to a power failure.

Mount View has opened in the former Laurie's Bar in Mary Street, Laurieston. Pic: Michael GillenMount View has opened in the former Laurie's Bar in Mary Street, Laurieston. Pic: Michael Gillen
Councillor Robert Spears said he could not approve the opening without having seen the premises.

However, Provost Robert Bissett, who is also convener of the board, said he was content that the layout was largely unchanged and the board agreed to grant the licence.

It is now licensed from 11 am until 11 pm at night for on sales only.

