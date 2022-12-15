Solicitor Gordon Emslie told Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board that during and after the pandemic, the club had been given grant funding that had been invested to make it “a very fresh, modern facility”. Changes made included creating a new accessible toilet and adding a ramp to improve access.

Mr Emslie said that the club was now keen that the facilities should be used more widely by the community, particularly during the months when there is no bowling. The updated licence includes permission to offer food and to hold a variety of events.

The board heard that one objection had been received to its application, from a neighbour who was concerned about the removal of a large hedge that screened her house from the club. Mr Emslie assured the board that the club would work closely with the Licensing Standards Officer and the objector to find a solution.