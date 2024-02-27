Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Thompson from City nightclub said the later licence would help the club persuade people to stay in Falkirk rather than travel to other towns and cities.

Big name DJ’s coming to the town centre venue at 8-10 Princes Street, include Irish DJ Black Traffic and Kimik, who will be playing on Easter Sunday.

“These acts are costing thousands and it’s just to give us a unique selling point so that people don’t feel they have to go to Glasgow, Edinburgh or Stirling,” said Mr Thompson.

Mr Thompson assured the board that there would be more than enough stewards, floor staff and bar staff to cover the extra numbers attending.

He added that a later licence means that people naturally begin to disperse from about 3 am which eases pressure on the cloakroom and makes it easier for people looking to get taxis.

Members agreed that the club can open on Friday, March 15 until 4 am, then on Saturday, March 16 until 4 am to mark St Patrick’s Day.

It will also open until 4am on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, while on Easter Sunday an extra hour on the licence means it can open until 3 am.