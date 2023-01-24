The recently expanded and refurbished garden centre on Beancross Road was visited by members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board before they made the decision.

At a meeting of the board on Tuesday members heard that there will be two areas with alcohol displayed for sale. One, 4.5 metres cubed, will be accessible to customers and the other, 1.8 metres cubed, will be behind the sales counter.

Operations director David Abbott told the board that the alcohol would include “upper end beers and wines as well, not the normal stuff you buy in supermarkets” .

Klondyke Garden Centre has been granted an alcohol licence

Provost Robert Bissett, who is convener of the licensing board, said: “We visited the premises and it is a very well managed establishment and all the questions were answered on-site, so I don’t think there are any issues at all.”