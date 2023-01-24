Falkirk Licensing: Grangemouth Costcutter given go-ahead to sell hot takeaway food
A Grangemouth shop has been given permission to sell ‘food to go’ after promising to tackle any litter it might cause.
Costcutter in Charlotte Dundas Court was given permission to add hot takeaway food despite fears that it might add to the litter problem locally.
Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that the shop’s owners have been modernising the premises and are keen to add ‘food to go’.
Councillor David Balfour, who represents Grangemouth, said he was aware that the shop is well run but he did have concerns about the litter that might be generated.
Solicitor Gordon Emslie said that the shop owners were in ongoing discussions with Falkirk Council about placing additional bins. He said his client would be happy to provide bins but there was still dialogue with Falkirk Council about who would empty the bins.
“We are aware of it, we’ve had a discussion – we just need to find the correct solution,” he said.
Mr Emslie said all of the packaging now being used is either cardboard or paper and is recyclable. “The challenge is educating the younger generation to put it in the bin,” he said.
He added that the shop would carry out regular litter patrols as often as necessary to keep the area respectable.