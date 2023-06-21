News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Falkirk licensing: Grangemouth cannabis cookie shopkeeper renews licence

A Grangemouth shopkeeper who was convicted for selling cannabis cookies has been allowed to renew his licence by Falkirk Council’s licensing board.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:48 BST

In March 2022, Awais Ahmad Chaudhry had his licence endorsed by the board, following his conviction for selling the illegal cookies in his shop, Barrie Foodstore, 40C Hawthorn Street, Grangemouth.

When Mr Chaudry applied to renew his personal licence, his offence came under the spotlight once again when the board met today (Wednesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The March meeting of the licensing committee heard that Mr Chaudhry had been convicted after police officers found four jars labelled “premium cannabis cookies” on a routine visit. At the time Sergeant Derek Simpson told the board the cookies were “on open display being offered for sale” when they visited on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The cookies were on sale in Barrie Foodstore in March 2022The cookies were on sale in Barrie Foodstore in March 2022
The cookies were on sale in Barrie Foodstore in March 2022
Most Popular

The board heard that the cookies had been tested in the police station by the officers and “they did test positive for cannabis.”

Mr Chaudry’s solicitor, Dick Sandeman, strongly denied that his client had any knowledge that they contained cannabis as he had bought them in a reputable cash and carry.

On Wednesday the board’s convener, Provost Robert Bissett, said they had had a “robust discussion” and their decision was taking into account the fact that the board had previously considered the offence and no new evidence was being presented.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “I would just like to reiterate that some members had concerns about what happened previously but we’ve taken advice and so I am minded to grant the application.”

This was agreed by all members and Mr Chaudhry’s licence was renewed.

Related topics:GrangemouthFalkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us