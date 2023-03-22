The town centre venue asked Falkirk’s licensing board for permission to open until 4 am on Saturday, April 8, when they will host Gbx Easter Saturday, with Schak, George Bowie and Nrg Trax.

A representative of the nightclub on Princes Street told the board: “The reason we are asking for an extension is that we are able to bring three headliners to the event and they are costing in the realms of about £8000.”

He said that opening until 4 am would give the three headliners a chance to each play two-hour sets “to try and get value for money for our customers”.

City was granted the licence extension for Easter Saturday

He added that he hoped that would stop people from Falkirk travelling to nearby cities for a night out.

“In neighbouring cities – Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling – our competitors all have 4am licences for these nights.

“We are trying to re-stimulate Falkirk nightclubs trading and bring big artists to the town.

“It’s quite hard to get them to come if they are only going to be playing for an hour and for us it’s not really viable if we’re paying £2-3000 per person.”

Police Scotland had no objections to the application.