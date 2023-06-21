Falkirk Council’s licensing board granted the extension to the Carron Works on Bank Street, Falkirk, when it met on Wednesday. Up until now, children and young people have been allowed in until 10 pm from Sunday to Thursday, but only until 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Members heard that when the licence was last granted there were fears that the clientele on weekend nights might be “slightly different” from those visiting throughout the week.

Representing the chain, Archie MacIver said that that since those times were put in place, several years ago, “the premises have operated perfectly satisfactorily”. “The nature of the clientele throughout the week has changed. It’s become more family-related and food sales have increased expotentially with soft drink sales, while conversely the alcohol sales have gone down a bit,” he said.

The extension to allow children in The Carron Works has been granted. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr MacIver assured councillors, who had already visited the site, that the premises have a full menu as well as a children’s menu. And while there is a door steward, it is more as a deterrent than actually needed.

He added that particularly with events happening in the town and in Callendar Park, the 9pm finish for children was “just a bit too early”.