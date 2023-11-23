Falkirk licensing: Bo'ness shopkeeper is allowed to change hours he sells alcohol
Bo’ness shop has been given permission to sell alcohol until 10pm and to make home deliveries.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
U Save at 45 Drumpark Avenue, Bo’ness, successfully applied to Falkirk Council’s licensing board to make the changes this week.
Solicitor Gordon Emslie told the board that the old hours had suited the family that previously ran the business but a new owner, who took over earlier this year, wanted to make changes.
While permission has been given to make home deliveries of food and alcohol, using the Snappy Shopper app, this is not expected to start straight away.
Convener, Provost Robert Bissett, said it was a “fairly straightforward application” and it was agreed by the board.