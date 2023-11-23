Bo’ness shop has been given permission to sell alcohol until 10pm and to make home deliveries.

U Save at 45 Drumpark Avenue, Bo’ness, successfully applied to Falkirk Council’s licensing board to make the changes this week.

Solicitor Gordon Emslie told the board that the old hours had suited the family that previously ran the business but a new owner, who took over earlier this year, wanted to make changes.

While permission has been given to make home deliveries of food and alcohol, using the Snappy Shopper app, this is not expected to start straight away.