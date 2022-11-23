Carronside Service Station, Bainsford, has finally being given go-ahead to make the home deliveries by Falkirk Council’s licensing board.

The Londis shop that is attached to the garage was granted permission to start selling booze last September, but the decision on home deliveries was delayed as the board wanted more clarity about the use of Uber Eats to make the deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That information was provided when the owners, Motor Fuel Group, made successful applications for Crossroads Service Station, Dean Road, Bo’ness, and Polmont Service Station, Main Street.

Carronside Service Station

When the board met on Wednesday, Andrew Hunter, representing Motor Fuel Group, told members that the application was identical to the others which had been operating with no problems.