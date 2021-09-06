Falkirk home care: Warning of service cuts because of chronic staff shortages

In July, around 40 per cent of all posts in the home care service were “sitting empty” either because of sickness or unfilled vacancies, members of Falkirk’s Integrated Joint Board (IJB) were told.

Demand is now so acute that at the last count 171 people were waiting for a care package – and despite urgent efforts to recruit more staff, the figure is still rising.

The crisis is also affecting care homes; at the time the report was written, seven care homes were not open to admissions, but by the time it was presented, that figure had risen to 11.

Councillor Allyson Black

Head of integration, Martin Thom told the board that demand for care rose by 40 per cent this year, almost overwhelming a service that was already under severe pressure from staff shortages.

The recruitment issues are not just affecting Falkirk Council’s social care – many privately run companies are also so short-staffed that they have had to hand contracts back.

The IJB, which oversees the work of health and social care services in Falkirk heard the situation was so critical that in July the decision was taken to review all existing care packages, in order to prioritise those in most urgent need.

Councillor Allyson Black said: “This is a real crisis situation and I don’t think the public know how serious it is.

“We have this 40 per cent increase in demand and so few staff and the staff that we have got are so tired and demoralised as you can see from reports.

“It’s a huge worry for us and also for unpaid carers sitting at home with a reduced service.”

A recently announced review pledged to make changes that would make the home care service more efficient and less expensive.

Ms Black questioned if this was the right time for a review, given the emergency facing them.

But Mr Thom said that with almost one-third of staff over 55 years old, “new blood” is urgently needed or they would only be able to deliver critical services in 10 years time.

In particular, he said, it was time to look at why so many people will apply to be healthcare assistants, working for the NHS, while hardly any apply for social care posts, working for Falkirk Council.

“I know that money is an issue and I don’t think either personal carers or healthcare assistants are paid enough for the job that they do but the council actually pays slightly more at the basic grade,” he said.

He said it was time to convince people of the benefits of working in the community and said it was vital that staff are offered good training and career progression.

Carers representative, Movern Mack, said it was “tragic” that care packages had to be reduced and said: “The basic problem is that those involved with care, whether professional carers or family carers, are undervalued and always have been.

“This is an opportunity to look at that to make sure they receive financial payment that reflects the dignity of their role.”

