Falkirk history groups will be able to 'claim' museum items in huge review

Local history groups across Falkirk are to be given a chance to claim any historical objects that would be discarded as part of a major review of Falkirk Council’s museum collection.

The closure of the museum’s current store, which members heard is “not fit for purpose”, has sparked a review that will see a panel of experts comb its 36,000 objects to decide if any are duplicates, beyond repair or not relevant to the local area.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “The council’s museum collection is an important and much-loved asset that we have a responsibility to take care of for future generations.

“It captures the history of the entire Falkirk Council area.

In its museums, as well as the storage facility, the council has nearly 90,000 pieces of archaeology and 36,000 historical items. Pic: Contributed

“Currently, it’s housed in a building that is completely unsuitable and we want to create a modern storage solution that will improve public access and our ability to preserve those objects.”

She said that officers’ proposals to rationalise the collection would follow National Museums standards and were necessary “to ensure good collection management”.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed to the proposal this week, but councillors added that they wanted to be sure the area’s local groups would be offered items that they would find interesting.

Michael McGuinness, Falkirk Council’s head of growth, planning and climate change, told members that the review would be positive for the museum’s collections and would allow them to see more objects “coming out of storage and being displayed in an environment that is suitable”.

He suggested that Falkirk’s new town hall, which is still in the design stages, would be one place where items connected with the area’s history could be displayed.

Councillor Robert Spears what would happen if the museum service was to discard items that had been gifted and asked if schools, libraries and history groups might be able to use them?

Mr McGuinness said the process for discarding items was “well-thought through” and approved by Museums Scotland.

He said: “We will be looking at every single one of 36,000 items to determine their place within our collection.

“This process is very much about protecting and securing the collection for the future.”

Items will be considered for disposal if they are duplications or do not represent the heritage of Falkirk district.

But he acknowledged that some might find a more appropriate home at the end of the process.

“So, that could be a school, it could be our new town hall, for example, or it could be another museum elsewhere in Scotland that has a more appropriate display collection.”

Members unanimously agreed the report with the SNP administration accepting Labour’s request that there should be “a publicly accessible portal for local history groups to register an interest in specific historical interests/periods”, which will enable them to be included in the consultation regarding items of interest.

Mrs Meiklejohn added: “Once we have a clearer idea of the future of the collection requirements we can start to plan for a new facility to help us remove the risk currently posed by overcrowding and poor storage.”

She accepted Labour’s amendment that will allow local groups to register interest in the collection.

Labour councillor Jack Redmond said it was “really important that local groups and people are involved with this”.

