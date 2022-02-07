Falkirk Growth Deal: Minister Iain Stewart visits Ineos and ADL to see what investment will bring to Falkirk and Grangemouth

Iain Stewart, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland, was in town to see and hear more about how Falkirk Council and its partners plan to transform the area’s economy by investing in innovative and sustainable industries.

Days before Christmas the district was given an early present when the UK and Scottish Governments together with the local authority put pen to paper to sign the Deal’s Heads of Terms. It put in motion plans for £80 million investment from the UK and Scottish governments, £45 million from Falkirk Council, and £5.8 million from Scottish Canals to create an Investment Zone for Falkirk and Grangemouth.

During the ten years of the Deal and working with private sector partners including Ineos and Alexander Dennis Ltd, it will bring in £1 billion of investment, create 2000 jobs and put the district at the fore of the UK’s transiiton to a Net Zero economy.

Mr Stewart met with Falkirk Council’s leader Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn and chief executive Kenneth Lawrie, as well as Elaine Morrison from Scottish Enterprise as he visited Grangemouth to hear about plans for a Carbon Dioxide Utilisation Centre which will capture CO2 to manufacture more sustainable products.

The Centre will also be well situated to link in with hydrogen and wider Carbon Capture Use and Storage (CCUS) projects.

Last month INEOS announced plans to construct a Low-Carbon Hydrogen Manufacturing Plant at Grangemouth.

The Minister also heard about plans for a Bioeconomy Accelerator Pilot Plant at Grangemouth – emerging biotechnologies have the potential to be more efficient and better for the environment than traditional chemical processes, such as those using oil.

These could use Scotland’s access to a wide range of potential renewable feedstocks, including whisky and food processing byproducts, to produce many of the chemicals needed.

The plant will create facilities which are not currently available in Scotland, the UK or Europe, to trial and develop new biotechnologies, and will benefit from the innovative companies and world-class academics located in Scotland.

Andrew Gardner, CEO INEOS FPS said, “We took the opportunity to chat with the Minister and update him on the progress of our Road Map to net zero. This included the recently announced investment in a low-carbon hydrogen plant as well as a number of other projects that are underway at Grangemouth that will deliver on our commitment to be a net zero emitter by 2045.”

The ministerial visit concluded at ADL’s factory in Camelon to hear first-hand about the firm’s vision for the world’s first public transport net zero technology cluster.

Led by ADL and working with industry partners, it will focus on the cost-effective decarbonisation of public transport. Plans include a campus that boasts an R&D centre of excellence, a high-tech incubator and flexible carbon neutral manufacturing space.

ADL is the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer and a global leader in double deck design and production, and plan to lead the sector in the design and build of zero emission vehicles, not only for the UK market but for existing and new export markets as well.

Paul Davies, ADL President and Managing Director, said: “As we continue on the road to net zero, we are excited to build upon nearly a century of manufacturing history in Falkirk with our plans for a new technology centre of excellence for the zero-emission age. We look forward to working with Falkirk Council, the UK and Scottish Governments, Scottish Canals and other stakeholders in progressing our plans and shaping the future of our economy right here in Falkirk and Grangemouth.”

Speaking at the end of his visit Mr Stewart said: “There is an opportunity in this area for the local authority and local economic partners, such as Ineos and ADL, working together to do great things with this bid for the Growth Deal. There’s been a lot of hard work to get it over the line.

"It’s been good to be on site and have discussions about these issues which relate to the area which will create thousands of jobs and opportunities for residents, while making it a powerhouse of the UK’s Net Zero economy.

“The UK is levelling-up communities right across Scotland with more than £1.7 billion of support for regional projects and initiatives.”

Looking ahead, Councillor Meiklejohn said: “The Growth Deal will unlock many opportunities for economic growth, investment and employment locally. Working with both UK and Scottish Government along with local industry means we can really forge ahead with our ambitious plans for the area.”

As part of the Falkirk Growth Deal the UK Government is investing £9 million in each of the CDU Centre, BAPP and net zero tech cluster, with the Scottish Government also contributing £1 million to each.

The UK Government is also investing £10 million in Strategic Innovation Sites, and both governments are contributing £3 million each to the £51 million Falkirk Arts Centre to drive regeneration in the town centre.

The Scottish Government has committed £21m in a Sustainable Transport Hub at Falkirk Grahamston and a Green Corridor connecting communities.

