They add that it could bring over 400 full and part-time jobs in the construction, retail, office, hospitality and leisure sectors over the next 15 years. Work by the council is also about to begin on a programme of major road improvements to support the Falkirk Gateway, including upgrading roads around Falkirk's Westfield roundabout in a multi-million-pound investment to improve the flow of traffic in and around the area.

The developers said that if the council's planning committee gives the project the green light later this year, on site work is expected to begin in the second half of 2024 with completion of the scheme anticipated in 2026.Duncan McEwan, director at Fintry Estates, who is a former pupil of Falkirk’s Graeme High School, is the project lead. He said: “I’m very proud and excited to be working back in Falkirk, investing in the area and contributing to another significant chapter in the town’s long and illustrious history.”David Anderson, group property director at Hargreaves Land, said: “We are delighted to secure an agreement with the council, which sees our ambitious plans set to move to the next phase. We are working with Fintry as joint venture partners to bring forward a fantastic scheme that will deliver new homes and growth for Falkirk, with new jobs and prosperity to follow for years to come.”Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “This is a significant step forward for the economic regeneration of the Falkirk area and brings massive investment as well as hundreds of jobs. It will transform an area that has been empty for many years and we look forward to seeing the delivery of the project by 2026.”