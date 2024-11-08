Falkirk East MSP backs call for council to stop golf club land sale after greenkeeper sacked

An MSP is backing a trade union’s call for Falkirk Council to halt a land sale to a golf club that has refused to compensate a long-serving greenkeeper sacked for no reason.

John Easton is owed £22,000 after a tribunal found he had been unfairly dismissed from Braes Golf Centre in Maddiston where he had worked for 19 years.

His union insist the club’s owner, Steven Matthews, is refusing to pay the money – and he now intends to spend the same amount to buy land from Falkirk Council to extend the club’s carpark.

GMB Scotland, which represents the former greenkeeper, has urged Falkirk Council to halt the sale.

Green keeper, John Easton, and Braes Golf Club owner Steve Matthews. Pic: Michael Gillen

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson has backed the union’s call.

She said: “I have made clear my belief that Braes Golf Club should do the right thing and settle the outstanding claim.

“It reflects very badly on the value they place on their employees and diminishes the reputation of the club. I call them again to do the right thing.

“I hope too that Falkirk Council are able to bring additional pressure to bear.”

The union claims that the local authority’s lawyers revealed the sale of 2871 square metres of land next to Braes has not been concluded but insisted it cannot be halted.

Robert Deavy, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “It is disgraceful that a council is happy to take money from a businessman in full knowledge that he is refusing to compensate a worker unfairly dismissed.

“The club’s owner has shown an absolute disregard for employment law and a complete reluctance to engage with the legal process.

“Until that changes, the council should have no dealings with him or his company. It should simply halt the sale and refuse to take money that rightfully belongs to our member.

“We do not believe there is any good legal reason why the council should continue with this sale under these circumstances while the moral argument seems unanswerable.

“If councillors are not aware of this decision then they should be.

“It is time for Falkirk Council to stand up and do the right thing.”

GMB Scotland has also said that its lawyers are considering legal action to wind the club up unless the compensation ordered by an Employment Tribunal two years ago is paid.

Mr Easton, who had maintained the nine-hole course, formerly Polmont Golf Club, for 19 years, was dismissed just after reporting back to work after being furloughed during the pandemic.

An employment tribunal in 2022 heard no reason was given for his sacking and ruled Mr Easton, 64, was unfairly dismissed and awarded him £22,000 in compensation.

The award included a 25 per cent uplift because of Mr Matthews “wholly unreasonable” failure to follow employment guidelines ensuring redundancies are fair and justified.

The tribunal concluded: “There was a complete failure by the respondent [Mr Matthews] to follow any procedure, let alone a fair procedure, in dismissing the claimant [Mr Easton], who did not contribute to his dismissal at all.”

Mr Easton said: “The golf club has acted without a thought to the law or anything else. People have rights but they acted as if the law didn’t apply to them.

“They still are and it is disappointing that Falkirk Council seems to think that’s acceptable.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The council has agreed to sell the land. Separately, we have become aware of the employment dispute in which the council has no role.

“The council understands the importance of any tribunal order being implemented.

“But the council’s lawyers respectfully disagree with the stated GMB view and, on the basis of the information before them, consider that it would be an improper consideration for the council to halt the sale on the basis of the dispute in which it has no involvement.”

Braes Golf Centre has been contacted for comment.