Falkirk district village's new 20mph speed limit pilot comes into force
The village is the first community in the Falkirk Council area to benefit from a 20mph speed limit which aims to create safer and healthier places.
The new limit, which is part of an 18 month pilot, comes into force today (April 29).
The proposal to run the pilot scheme in the village followed a consultation with residents and it was approved by councillors in March.
Council officers will now collect and analyse information on before and after vehicle speeds and monitor the impact and suitability of 20mph limits during the pilot.
The consultation with Airth residents, which was carried out in February this year, showed strong support for a 20mph speed limit in the village.
Seventy per cent of those asked said they strongly or partially supported a 20mph speed limit in built-up residential areas, while 90 per cent strongly or tended to agree that speed limits should be implemented where safety is an issue.
Falkirk Council believes that lowering speed limits can promote safer streets, encourage more sustainable forms of travel like walking and cycling, and create streets which are more equally shared between different road users.
Following the pilot, council officers will consider implementing a 20mph limit at 16 other settlements across the district including Avonbridge, Shieldhill and Dunmore. Further public consultation would be carried out to gather feedback and gauge opinion on the 20mph limit at each settlement prior to implementation.
Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader of Falkirk Council, said: “The introduction of the 20mph pilot in Airth marks a significant step towards safer and healthier communities. The community showed strong support for the initiative which aims to promote safer streets, encourage sustainable forms of transport and foster a more equitable sharing of our roads.
"Officers will gather data on the impact and suitability of these new limits during the 18 month pilot to look at implementation in other settlements across the area.”
New signage has been installed at the entrance and exit points in Airth to alert drivers of the 20mph speed limit.
