Falkirk district food pantry's plea to council amid fears of closure

A food pantry that supports more than 100 families in one of Falkirk’s most deprived areas could be forced to close by April when Falkirk Council shuts the community centre it is based in.

Now the team behind Martha’s Pantry are urging Falkirk Council to keep Slamannan Community Education Centre open until an alternative venue can be found to keep the vital support going.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank is backing the committee’s plea and he has written to Falkirk Council, urging them to ‘get back round the table’ and delay closure until all options have been explored.

Retired minister Monica MacDonald, chair of Martha’s Pantry, is fearful that the centre’s closure will mean an end to the vital support the pantry provides to 129 households in Slamannan and Limerigg.

Since opening in December 2022, numbers have risen steadily and there are more than 60 children among the families being helped.

“These families really depend on this service,” said Monica. “This is an area of high deprivation – it’s the third highest in Falkirk and how can the council take away a food resource without an alternative?”

Members pay £2 for a bag of food that they choose from the pantry’s stock, with extra fruit, vegetables, eggs and bread also available along with essentials such as toilet rolls, cleaning products and deodorant.

The committee uses funding and donations to buy fresh fruit and veg every week that can be given to families along with some meat.

“At Christmas we gave everybody a parcel with a box of biscuits, a tin of sweets, that sort of thing, and some people were crying because they don’t have the money to buy these things,” said committee member Linda McGarry.

The pantry has also started hosting cookery classes with a retired chef showing people how to make meals that will make pantry ingredients go further.

No-one is asked about their financial situation, but many people do want to talk, so people are served one at a time to maintain privacy.

“We know how embarrassed people have been coming in and so our volunteers know to just listen and just to be supportive,” said Monica, who will help people find further help if needed.

It is a lifeline for many people who have been struggling with the cost of living , offering a helping hand with dignity and respect – but it all takes a lot of space.

However, Slamannan Community Education Centre is part of Falkirk Council’s strategic property review, which is seeing than 100 council properties either close or transfer out of council ownership. The council has now seen communities taking on halls across the district including Bainsford, Hallglen, Grangemouth and Bonnybridge.

The council has proposed transforming the education centre into a ‘Partnership Centre’ which would see £500,000 invested. However, this will only happen if there is a Community Asset Transfer of the property and the council has confirmed that if no expression of interest is received by March 31, the building will close.

But after months of talks and despite holding five community meetings, the members of Slamannan Community Hub say they found little support for keeping the large, ageing community centre open.

Chairperson Sharon Mercado said: “It’s far too big. The community don’t want it. The council are pushing everybody to take on CAT but they know there are annual running costs of £72,000 – how on earth are we going to make that? The maths don’t add up.”

There was much more support from the community for taking over the former Heathrigg Nursery just across the road, which is much smaller although it would require a huge amount of work.

Sharon, who is also secretary of Martha’s Pantry, says there was little support from the council for this idea and eventually, unable to form a management committee, the Community Hub members reluctantly walked away from the project.

The pantry team have also looked at a smaller shop in the village but it is too small for their requirements.

Increasingly desperate, they are now asking that the deadline of March 31 can be pushed back.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has offered his support to the group and has written to Falkirk Council requesting urgent clarity on potential solutions, including extending the centre’s operation and exploring relocation options.

A former councillor, the Labour MP said: “Over 100 families depend on the pantry, and it is unacceptable that they are now faced with uncertainty about whether they can continue to provide this service.

“The group have made it clear that there are limited options available to them in the community but are open to exploring reasonable partnership options.

“No closure should take place simply due to the clock running out. This is what risks happening here.

“With Falkirk Council prepared to consider a £500,000 investment in a library, they should consider extending the lifetime of the Slamannan Community Education Centre and getting back round the table with the community to agree a fair and clear partnership.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We recognise the valuable service to the local community that Martha’s Pantry provide and would be keen for them in the first instance, to become involved with the group proposing to asset transfer the property which would secure their future in the education centre.

“In the event of closure, the Council has a number of commercial properties in Slamannan should this be of interest. We are also able to support groups who may need to locate to other suitable venues in the community.

“We remain open to further discussions and will continue to support them in any way we can to keep this important service running for the community.”