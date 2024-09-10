Falkirk district drivers urged to slow down as new road safety campaign launched

A new road safety campaign is asking drivers in the Falkirk district to slow down to help reduce collisions and casualties.

The campaign has been launched by the Scottish Government, including the Scottish Safety Camera Programme, in a bid to tackle speeding on Scotland’s roads.

With speeding contributing to one in five deaths on the country’s roads, safety cameras play a crucial role in reducing speed and casualties, ultimately saving lives.

Global research shows that camera sites led to 42 per cent less fatal or serious injuries over a four year period, while fixed camera sites reduced the number of speeders by 70 per cent over the same period.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan and Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, launch the new campaign urging drivers to slow down this week.

In 2022, there were 110 fatalities or casualties on roads in the Falkirk area.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “This campaign is an important reminder to drivers in Falkirk to consider their driving behaviour and slow down to help reduce collisions and casualties on our roads.

"We’re urging all local drivers to stick to the speed limit and adjust to the driving conditions, including the weather and condition of the road.”

Figures show that nearly half – 44 per cent – of reported casualties on Scotland’s roads take place on rural roads, however because speeds are higher on these roads, they account for almost three quarters (74 per cent) of road deaths.

Launching the campaign this week, Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “No matter how experienced you are as a driver, collisions can happen to anyone, and the consequences could be devastating – for you, for other road users and for loved ones.

"We’re urging drivers to consider their driving behaviour and reduce their speed, making our roads safer for everyone.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “Speeding is always a risk. It only takes a split second to lose control and it only has to happen once.

"A collision affects more than just you and your vehicle – it impacts your family, the victim’s family, emergency services and people who witness it. Everyone has to take responsibility to save lives on Scotland’s roads.”

The campaign delivers a strong message to drivers – You only have to lose control once. The message is brought to life in a thought-provoking TV ad highlighting the split-second moment before a collision from a driver’s point of view.

For more information about the campaign, go to roadsafety.scot.