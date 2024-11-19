Falkirk Council's £4m investment programme continues to improve district's roads network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six months into a multi-million pound roads resurfacing programme, Falkirk Council has completed more than half of its planned works.

An additional £4 million capital investment allowed substantial repairs including resurfacing and other road upgrades to get underway across the district’s road network over a 12-month period.

The council has confirmed that after six months, 50 carriageway schemes out of the 92 planned have already been completed. These include Lathallan Interchange; Main Street, Polmont; Bothkennar Road, Carronshore; Powdrake and Inchyra Roundabouts in Grangemouth; Westburn Avenue, Falkirk and Upper Candie, near Standburn.

The additional funds, which aimed to accelerate efforts to address road conditioin issues and improve the district’s roads network overall, were directed towards a wide range of projects including essential resurfacing and targeted improvements in areas most in need of permanent repair.

A total of 50 of the 92 planned areas of work have already been completed after six months. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The latest works to get underway this week are on North Main Street in Carronshore. These works, costing around £70,000 will result in 3000 square metres of carriageway resurfacing.

Councillor Pal Garner, Falkirk Council’s depute leader, said: “The additional funding has allowed us to significantly ramp up our roads capital programme to make real improvements across our road network, improving road safety and travel conditions for both residents and visitors to the area.

"These upgrades are a critical part of our ongoing efforts to build a more resilient, accessible and efficient transportation network for the area.”

More projects are scheduled over the coming months as the programme of works continues into the new year.

The council says that each upgrade will contribute to a safer and more efficient road network. Areas scheduled for work in the coming months include the B825 at Bowhouse Roundabout; Garngrew Road, Haggs; A9 Torwood to Glenbervie; Bankside, Falkirk, and the A803 Champany.