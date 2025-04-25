Falkirk Council's plans to make road safer for communities - but who will foot the bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New 20 mph limits are just one of the measures set to be introduced by Falkirk Council as part of a new plan to improve road safety over the next five years.

Young motorcycle riders, adult cyclists and schoolchildren are among the groups that will all be targeted in Falkirk Council’s new five-year road safety plan, if councillors agree.

By 2030, the hope is that actions contained in the plan – which will be put to Falkirk Council’s executive next Thursday – will see the overall number of people being killed and seriously injured on the roads reduced by half, with a target of a 60 per cent reduction for children under the age of 16.

In the years from 2013 – 2024 there were 1692 reported personal injury collisions, resulting in 2173 casualties in the Falkirk Council area.

More 20mph zones will be coming to the area in an effort to cut down on road traffic incidents. Pic: Contributed

The figures show that over that period there has been a significant decrease, from 232 in 2013 to 72 last year.

But while there figures are moving in the right direction, young car drivers are disproportionately represented in Falkirk’s car driver casualties, as are young motorcyclists.

For pedestrians, the highest overall casualties are within the 11–16-year-old age group, although serious casualties are highest among people aged over 65.

For cyclists, the biggest percentage of casualties is within the adults aged 35-55 group, with a high percentage of accidents taking place during the morning or evening rush hours.

The most common factor noted as the cause of a collision is driver or rider error, so the plan aims to improve education.

The new strategy pulls together statistics from across the local roads network to find where the most danger lies and looks at ways to make it safer.

For young drivers and motorcyclists, the plan will promote to education staff the free road safety lessons that are already available through Road Safety Scotland.

Drivers and riders, of all ages, travelling too fast for the conditions or exceeding the speed limit were also common reasons for collisions, with the severity of injury increasing with the speed of the vehicle.

Out of the total recorded collisions with speed related factors, 39 per cent resulted in a serious or fatal injury, which the report says highlights the importance of introducing speed reduction measures.

The strategy is being supported by data from across the district which shows where clusters of accidents have occurred.

As well as focusing on driver education, the strategy acknowledges that there is a need to install better signage and road markings where appropriate and inspect, upgrade and repair roads where necessary.

Better road maintenance and improvements to layouts were also mentioned as a priority for many of those who took part in the council’s recent consultation on road safety locally.

While the report is not about road maintenance, it does highlight roads that have been marked as priority for better safety measures.

These include: B905, 30m north of Checkbar Roundabout; A883 Falkirk at its junction with Lochlands Loan; A883 High Street and Bridge Street, Bonnybridge; A905 junction with Moss Road; and Polmont Road at the junction with Grandsable Road.

Other roads that are already being upgraded as a result of several collisions are the A904/A993 Snab Brae junction in Bo’ness, where signals are being installed at the T junction along with upgrading the cycle path, at a cost of £800,000.

The Champany junction, which has had several collisions, including a recent fatal accident, is currently going through the design stage for a roundabout at the A904/A993 junction and minor alterations to the A904/B903 junction, at a cost of around £2.6 million.

As ever, the biggest question is where the money will come from for future improvements.

It is understood that this financial year Falkirk Council will get around £309,000 from the Scottish Government’s road safety improvement fund and funding bids for specific projects can be made.

The public consultation also frequently highlighted concerns about speeding and dangerous driving, particularly in residential areas and near schools, with specific mentions of Polmont Road and Laurieston Primary School.

Falkirk Council’s recent budget set aside £200,000 that will be used for road safety improvements at schools and the report says the new investment will go towards implementing “quick wins” at schools, starting with those that are ranked highest priority.

Other measures will be introduced as pilots, to see how effective they are before introducing them more widely.

The plan will be presented to Falkirk Council’s executive on Thursday at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.