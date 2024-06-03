Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk Council has unveiled how it plans to spend £10.5 million on community sports facility.

Councillors will be asked to consider proposals to bring new facilities to Bo'ness Academy, Braes High School, and Denny.

In a report going before the executive on June 11, the most advanced plans are for Bo’ness Academy, where a major new community wing is proposed to improve the local sports offerings.

It follows promises made when the neighbouring Bo’ness Recreation Centre was closed.

How the proposed new fitness suite could look if councillors agree to the proposals. Pic: Contributed

The new facility would feature a spacious 250m² gym with over 40 stations, double the size of the former Rec Centre gym. The gym proposals feature floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light, and would be complemented by accessible changing rooms, a general studio/activity space, and a dedicated reception area.

If approved, the new wing could also provide access outside of school hours to the school's existing sports facilities, including a 20m swimming pool, games hall, upper-floor gymnasium, and dance studio. The plans detail the school changing rooms to be upgraded at the same time, and a new rugby pitch would also be added to support Bo’ness Rugby Club’s School of Rugby and the Academy's physical education programme.

Councillors will also hear that there are currently two community asset transfer (CAT) requests for the Rec Centre site – one to reopen it and the other to rebuild on the site when the current building is demolished.

The report warns: “Should a CAT application be received and approved by executive then it would be challenging to progress the planned community wing” as the car park would be needed for the work to go ahead.

In Denny, two proposals are under consideration. One involves creating a community wing at Denny High School with a gym, studio space, and modern changing facilities, offering residents a local alternative to the Mariner Centre.

The other proposal is for a standalone fitness facility in Denny town centre, adjacent to the current library. This centrally located facility would increase footfall and complete the £7.9 million Denny town centre regeneration project. The school changing rooms would be upgraded whichever option is progressed.

Braes High School presents unique challenges due to its topography, but the council has developed four options for new community sports facilities. Each option includes a 250 m² fitness suite, changing facilities, and direct access to existing school sports amenities.

These facilities would provide local access to sports and leisure services, reducing the need to travel to Grangemouth Sports Complex. School changing rooms would be upgraded as per the other proposals.

What the plans are for Stenhousemuir have still to be revealed but the gym in the heart of the town was part of the strategic property review with a view to closure.

Further engagement will take place before any final decision is made on the projects in Denny and the Braes.

Malcolm Bennie, Falkirk Council’s Director of Place Services, said: "These exciting proposals would provide Bo’ness with a better gym and studio offer than anything the town has previously had, open up access to the Academy’s great facilities, and create a new rugby pitch for the Rugby Club and school.

“Meanwhile the proposals in Denny and the Braes would bring quality sport and leisure facilities to communities that have previously had to travel miles to access such services.

“We know communities in Bo’ness, Denny and Braes are desperate for these new facilities which is why we have accelerated proposals as fast as possible.

“The new community facilities align with a new proposed strategy for sport and leisure in Falkirk Council over the next 15-20 years, and would help to promote healthier lifestyles and support economic and social wellbeing.