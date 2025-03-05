Falkirk Council's MECS teams given defibs to help in cardiac emergencies

Staff working with the Mobile Emergency Care Service (MECS) will now be able to deliver electric shock treatment to clients experiencing cardiac emergencies.

Thanks to mobile defibrillators donated by Friends of Forth Valley First Responders, the MECS teams will now carry the equipment in their vehicles.

The response teams attend more than 1000 call outs each month in the local area, and are first aid trained to provide immediate assistance ahead of further medical help arriving if needed.

The Friends have provided six defib machines and the service has bought three more so there is now one in each of the nine response vehicles used daily.

Defibs being personally delivered to MECS staff, Heather Fraser and Pauline Rae, by Martin Stuart of Friends of Forth Valley Responders. Pic: Falkirk Council

Caroline Doherty, head of community services at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership who run the service along with Falkirk Council, said: “Our Mobile Emergency Care teams are dispatched every day to homes across Falkirk following an alert from one of our telecare alarm systems. While this is often due to a fall or accident at home, we may not know the cause of the call until we arrive.

“This generous donation of six defibrillators will help ensure live saving help is immediately on hand if teams arrive to a cardiac arrest.”

Martin Stuart, a trustee with Friends of Forth Valley First Responders, said: “By equipping every Mobile Emergency Care Service vehicle with a defibrillator, response teams will now be better equipped to provide immediate assistance. Every second counts when responding to a potential cardiac arrest, and every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to ten per cent.

“We have already supported the roll out of 63 public access defibrillators throughout the Falkirk area, in addition to many others available to the Scottish Ambulance Service. These mobile kits provided to response teams will speed up access to help in an emergency.”

MECS staff Heather Fraser and Pauline Rae in the response vehicle alongside the new mobile defibrillators. Pic: Falkirk Council

While the devices provide step-by-step instructions to the user, allowing them to be operated by anyone, Friends of Forth Valley will also provide training to the MECS team to raise awareness, refresh skills, and provide confidence in using the machines.

The MECS service is available to people with dementia, sensory impairments, physical disabilities, frailty, or those at risk of falls and accidents at home.

Defibrillators require no training, providing spoken instructions to talk the user through each step.