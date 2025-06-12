Falkirk Council's gymnastics programme could be on the move to new location

A decision on where to run Falkirk Council’s popular gymnastics programme is to be made at a meeting later this month.

The programme is currently delivered from Carron Gymnastics Centre, but the building is subject to a potential Community Asset Transfer by Stenhousemuir Gymnasics Club.

If the transfer does not progress then the building will close.

Council officers are recommending to councillors that the local authority’s gymnastics programme is relocated to the Mariner Centre in Camelon and Larbert High School given the uncertainty.

Falkirk Council is looking to move its gymnastics programme from Carron Gymnastics Centre to the Mariner Centre and Larbert High School. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The matter will be discussed by councillors at a meeting of the full council meeting on June 26.

Officer say the move will protect the delivery of the programme, avoid significant disruption for nearly 1000 gymnastics participants, improve accessibility for those with additional requirements and potentially increase income.

Carron Gymnastics Centre is one of the buildings the council is looking to transfer to community ownership as part of its Strategic Property Review (SPR) in a bid to save money and reduce carbon emissions.

The building needs more than £550,000 of maintenance work if it was to be retained by the council.

According to the report which will go before councillors, it is recommended Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club continues to be given support with their Community Asset Transfer plans with fixed apparatus left behind to support the club’s current operations.

If agreed by councillors, the shift of the council gymnastics programme to the Mariner Centre and Larbert High would occur between August and October and would involve minor construction works and new equipment purchases to the tune of around £110,000.

The report states that the relocation would also look to improve gymnastics resources, create more programme capacity and introduce dedicated Additional Support Needs (ASN) sessions.

As part of the property review, a validatable Community Asset Transfer application and business plan must be submitted by Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club by October 1, 2025.

This deadline also applies to all of the other Phase Three properties in the SPR.

Malcolm Bennie, Director of Place Services for Falkirk Council, said: “Our priority is to protect the delivery of the council’s gymnastics programme which hundreds and hundreds of young people in the area currently enjoy and benefit from.

“Relocating to the Mariner Centre and Larbert High School would do just that, as well as save money and provide enhanced facilities and accessibility for all participants.

“At the same time, our teams would continue to support Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club’s ambitions for Community Asset Transfer which we really hope are successful.”