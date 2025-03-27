Falkirk Council's depute provost granted leave of absence to recover from ill-health

The Depute Provost of Falkirk Council has been granted a leave of absence from council business to recover from illness.

SNP councillor David Balfour, who represents Grangemouth, has been unable to attend meetings due to ill-health.

The Local Government (Scotland) Act states that if a councillor fails to attend meetings for more than six months they stop being a local member, unless the absence is approved.

A report to Falkirk Council on Thursday advised members that the Depute Provost has been “in dialogue with the Chief Governance Officer and officers from Governance throughout the period of absence and has provided confirmation from his doctor of the reason for absence”.

Falkirk Council's Depute Provost David Balfour

SNP group leader Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “None of us are immune from illness and long-term serious illness can be even more challenging to recover from.

“Therefore I would welcome the opportunity to give an extension – as we did for Councillor Robertson – just to give that little bit of extra time to see how his recovery goes, in the hope that he’ll be back with us very soon.”

The Labour group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, added her good wishes for a speedy recovery to the depute provost as well as other councillors who have been ill recently, including Provost Robert Bissett and Councillor Ann Ritchie.

In the absence of both Provost Bissett and Depute Provost Balfour, Baillie James Kerr chaired the meeting.

As all councillors agreed to the proposal without debate, he said: “This just shows how far this council has come – a few years ago I don’t think that would have happened. I feel we’re moving in the right direction.”

Independent Grangemouth councillor Robert Spears said: “We need to remember – and the public need to remember – that we’re only human and we need to stand by each other as human beings first, rather than just elected members.”

Depute Provost Balfour’s absence will be reviewed at the June meeting of Falkirk Council.