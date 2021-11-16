Falkirk Council's Analogue to Digital Telecare project earns award for protecting vital service

The local authority’s Analogue to Digital Telecare project won silverware at The Herald Digital Transformation Awards (HDTA) 2021.

Earlier this year, the work of the project team ensured the council became the first local authority in Scotland to go live with an end-to-end digital telecare service, securing the Gold Level 1 Digital Telecare Implementation Award in March.

At a virtual ceremony held on Thursday, November 4, its ‘Going digital to save lives!’ entry scooped the Digital Community Award at the HDTAs.

Ian Whitelaw, Falkirk Council's Analogue to Digital Telecare project manager, and Pauline Waddell, Mobile Emergency Care Service team manager. Contributed.

The local authority was one of just six shortlisted in the category which aimed to reward an individual, group or organisation who had used technology to help their local community.

Project team members were up against Baby Loss Retreat, Black Professionals Scotland, Fife College Student’s Association, NHS Lothian and Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and West End Road Runners.

The judges unanimously agreed the council’s entry was the standout winner, stating they were “very impressed by the work and effort put in by Falkirk Council to ensure the safety of its most vulnerable”.

They recognised that the project had never been rolled out before in Scotland and that, working alongside partners Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, the council had been agile, putting in place new infrastructure and overcoming barriers created by outdated technology.

Not only has the project broken new ground, but also safeguarded the council’s life and limb Mobile Emergency Care Service (MECS) relied upon by thousands of vulnerable people.

Analogue to Digital Telecare is just one of 30 Council of the Future projects that aim to transform and modernise services and help the council deliver on its priorities: communities, enterprise and innovation.

Speaking about the award, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council Leader, said: “All those involved in the project have worked tirelessly to make it happen – from the project team itself to those working in MECS, partner organisations and service users.

“It really has been a team effort and shows what can be achieved when we work together to create positive change.

“Congratulations to you all. A well-deserved win.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.