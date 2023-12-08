Falkirk councillors urge Michael Matheson to resign as MSP after 'loss of confidence' over data roaming bill

Scottish health secretary Michael Matheson has been urged to resign as a minister and MSP for Falkirk West, as local councillors backed a motion to say there was a “loss of confidence” in him.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson remains under pressure (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

Labour councillor Jack Redmond’s motion before a meeting of Falkirk Council today (Thursday) noted “significant concerns in the local community at the issues surrounding Michael Matheson’s use of his Parliament issued iPad”.

A furious SNP group, who are in a minority administration, dismissed the motion as a “political witch hunt” and said Mr Matheson has always been “an exemplary MSP”.

But Cllr Redmond said he had been “confused and taken aback by the constantly changing and conflicting account given by Mr Matheson”, as he watched the scandal unfold.

In his speech, the Larbert and Bonnybridge councillor traced the timeline of the saga, from initial denials that Mr Matheson was personally responsible for an £11,000 bill for roaming charges while on a family holiday in Morocco, to an admission that his teenage sons had used data from the iPad to watch football.

Cllr Redmond said: “We owe it to our constituents to tell them the truth the first time, not the third or fourth time under media and parliamentary scrutiny.”

Mr Matheson has been MSP for Falkirk West for 24 years and in the debate several councillors acknowledged him to be a diligent and hard-working MSP.

But the Labour group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, pointed to a recent poll suggesting that 60 per cent of voters now think Mr Matheson should resign.

She said: “It is with a great deal of sadness that I support this motion. It’s about honesty and integrity in public office.”

The Conservative group put forward an amendment that called on the cabinet secretary to “consider his position”, rather than resign outright.

But it was the Labour motion that ultimately had enough support to pass.

In an ill-tempered debate, the council leader, Cecil Meiklejohn, said that Mr Matheson had accepted a mistake was made and had clearly explained what had happened.

She said: “God forbid that any politician makes an honest mistake – there’s a few in this room that might want to reflect on that. And I’ve been around long enough to remember a few misdemeanours!”

The SNP’s deputy group leader, Cllr Paul Garner, also defended Mr Matheson, saying that it was untrue to say he had claimed for the bill.

He said: “The cost is incurred by the central IT unit, just like our council phones and I bet the itemised bills of some councillors here would make very interesting reading.”

Cllr Garner said he was submitting an FOI into “every single elected member’s usage and hell mend anyone that has used their council phones or laptops inappropriately”.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, a former SNP councillor who is now an Independent, did not support the motion but she had strong words for her previous colleagues in the administration for “mud slinging”.

Another Independent, Councillor Brian McCabe, described Cllr Garner’s comments as “scandalous”.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the SNP said that Mr Matheson had been an “exemplary MSP” since 1999.

“He is also a dedicated father and husband and, frankly, the way they have all been treated is nothing short of scandalous.

“The SNP aren’t surprised by Falkirk Labour bringing forward a motion to discuss Michael Matheson MSP, but we are disappointed that they have chosen to do so.

“First and foremost, Falkirk Labour are the party who gave us Eric Joyce MP, and we all know where that ended.

“Sadly, this is what we have come to expect from the UK Labour party – so desperate to see their names in the headlines that their own leader has invoked the spirit of Maggie Thatcher.

“We do wonder how eager they will be to tell voters on the doorsteps that their leader believes she brought meaningful change to their communities – perhaps it’s meaningful in that her government’s policies have ushered in forgotten generations that people throughout Falkirk and central Scotland still feel the impact of today, but it is up to them to explain that.

“Secondly, the Tories have their own amendment in which they mention integrity and trust. It’s thoroughly laughable coming from the party of Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and Liz Truss.

“Instead of talking about clearing up the mess their respective parties made over the best part of 17 years in Falkirk Council we are, nonsensically, debating a member of another elected body, over which we have no responsibility.