Falkirk councillors support young carers in bid to give them a break
At a meeting of Falkirk Council this week, a joint motion was proposed by Labour Councillor Anne Hannah who highlighted the “fantastic job” that carers do – in particular young carers.
She said: “At the end of this week, we will be going into recess and many of us will be going off to have a break.
“Carers do not have that option and young carers are often doing a job 365 days a year or 366 in a leap year.”
Her motion asked the council to write to the Scottish Government asking it to support young carers’ right to a break.
Councillors also agreed to sign up to the UK wide Young Carers Covenant and support the annual Young Carers Action Day, which takes place in March.
Mrs Hannah said: “There will no costs involved to the council but we are asking the Scottish Government to take up this issue.”
She praised the work that is already being done to support young carers but added: “We can always do more!”
The SNP’s Councillor Fiona Collie seconded the motion and said she was very aware of the excellent work that is being done in Scotland, although she agreed “there is much more to do”.
Ms Collie said she herself had cared for her disabled father, adding it was an experience that: “I would and could not regret for a moment”.
“I value every second we had with him – but it came at a cost,” she said.
“Being a young carer or young adult carer brings significant challenges in all areas of a young person’s life – often reduced educational opportunities and life chances, with a life much different from their peers.”
But, she added: “We can change this picture. It’s important that we support young carers as early as we can and make a commitment to doing so across the services that we provide young people.”
Ms Collie told the meeting : “I didn’t know I was a carer. I had no idea that I’d been one.
“It’s testament to the work of young carers and the organisations working with them that today we are talking about young carers, Young Carers Action Day and the covenant and how we as councillors and as a council, and through the HSCP can deliver the support that they need to thrive.”
Councillors from all parties and Independents gave their support to the motion unanimously.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.