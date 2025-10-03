Falkirk councillors 'reject hate and discrimination' as asylum hotel protests continue

Falkirk councillors have backed a pledge to “reject hate and discrimination” and work to bring people together, as protests continue around asylum seekers living in a town centre hotel.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council on Thursday, two police officers outside the Grangemouth community centre where Falkirk Council currently holds its meetings were a very visible sign of the tensions that have been tangible across the district in recent weeks.

Since August, weekly protests against asylum seekers being housed in the Cladhan Hotel, close to Falkirk town centre, have been met with ‘counter-protests’ in support of refugees and asylum seekers – facing each other on opposite sides of the road.

At Thursday’s meeting, a group of protesters gathered outside and draped the entrance to the council meeting in banners, although they declined to speak to the press, claiming they had been called “Nazis” in previous media coverage.

Protesters against asylum seekers being housed in the Cladhan building at last Saturday's protest. Pic: Michael Gillen

Independent councillor Laura Murtagh has attended many of the weekly counter-protests organised by anti-racist campaigners at the Cladhan Hotel and has become a target for abuse from many on the “other side of the road”.

Her motion to Falkirk Council “recognises that people have concerns about many issues, and that all voices deserve to be heard—especially by those making decisions on their behalf”.

But, she added: “It’s also about standing firmly together as a council, and as representatives of our communities, against the demonstration and scapegoating of entire groups.”

She told the meeting that it was vital to find a way for people with different opinions to talk to each other constructively, “to reduce the tension, the hate and the anger, which we have seen on our streets and indeed online”.

Those taking part in the counter protest organised by Stand up to Racism Scotland last Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen

She added: “Unless we tackle dangerous misinformation and the slander of innocent people, we risk consequences that history has shown us, time and again, we should have acted to prevent.”

The misinformation she referred to included one man at the counter-protest and was wrongly identified online as a paedophile, which led to him being followed to his house and having to get the police to confirm his innocence of any offence.

Councillor Murtagh said: “Compromise is not the same as appeasement. Listening and learning through respectful dialogue is not the same as giving ground to dangerous rhetoric.”

Members of the public can ask to speak at any meeting of Falkirk Council and members of the recently formed group Falkirk For All addressed the meeting.

Nerise White said: “I never thought that in my home town I would hear someone shout ‘keep Scotland white’ and be met with cheers – but that happened on the 30th of August, in a protest near our town centre.”

The anti-immigration protesters say they are “not far right” but are concerned citizens, worried for the safety of women and girls in Falkirk.

Nerise told the meeting that she had taken part in a line of women who linked arms in front of the Cladhan to show “those who want to rally in front of the hotel cannot claim to speak for us all”.

Standing silently, she said “men screamed at me, threw eggs, aerosols, stones, a flare”, and that “one man pointed at me and said ‘you with the blue hair, you’re next to be raped’.”

A local businessman, Paul Ryan, also asked to speak, saying that he wants to see the companies who profit massively from the asylum system being held to account for failings.

He argued that a lack of proper background checks were failing communities as well as the people living in the hotel.

In addition to the conviction of an asylum seeker for rape, he said there are also allegations of a further sexual assault and indecent exposure, which have not yet reached court.

He added: ”We have to give credence to the idea that the reason people have started to protest is because of the incidents at the hotel.”

His main concern, he said, was the “outrageous profiteering from misery”, by hotel owners and operators – noting that Mears Group, which operates the Cladhan, reported profits of £64 million last year.

Mr Ryan argued that hotel owners and operators should be treated like licence holders, so they could be held accountable and “have to answer for any bad behaviour at the hotels”.

Sarah Stewart also spoke on behalf of Friends of Scottish Settlers, a charity that supports refugees and asylum seekers.

She spoke about her group’s experience of working with the men, urging people to see them as human beings who have a legal right to claim asylum.

“They are cricketers, coffee drinkers, tea enthusiasts, doctors, runners, footballers, teachers, painter-decorators, engineers – or they would be if they were allowed to work.

“They are doting, worried and often bereaved fathers, brothers, nephews, uncles and sons and I emphasise this because the continual dehumanisation has meant violence and intimidation routinely being inflicted on people guilty of the terrible crime of trying to live a normal life.”

Although members of the group Save Our Futures and Our Children’s Futures protested outside the meeting and spoke to some councillors individually, they did not request to speak.

The only councillor who has attended the anti-asylum demonstrations at the Cladhan, Reform councillor Claire Mackie-Brown, gave her apologies for not attending the meeting.

The meeting heard that the council has no power over whether the hotel closes or stays open – that decision can only be made at UK Government level.

But as they backed the motion, members agreed they could do more to provide facts and information and to find ways to increase women’s safety across the whole community.

Ms Murtagh said: “I’ve said many times, and I’ll say it again clearly now – I do not believe that everyone protesting against asylum seekers is racist, fascist or far-right.

“But we must not pretend that there haven’t been racist speakers, chants, gestures – and far-right agitators exploiting people’s fears.

“None of us should be afraid to call that out.”