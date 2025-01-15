Falkirk councillors reject Dennyloanhead 'accessible' bungalows plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors narrowly voted to reject plans to build 21 houses on greenbelt land in Dennyloanhead.

The agent representing Barleyfield Developments Ltd told the committee that the proposal was to build accessible bungalows on the triangle of land to the east of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road.

David Jones told members that the new development would bring “much needed new housing” to within easy walking distance of shops and other facilities.

He also argued that the area being proposed is “unproductive land”, which an independent assessment has found is not capable of being used for agriculture and, he said, was prone to fly tipping.

The bungalows were proposed for green belt land in Dennyloanhead. Picture: Google Maps.

Mr Jones said that market research by the developers has shown a high demand for bungalows, for an increasingly ageing population.

The houses, he said, will have features such as wider doors and ramps that would make them accessible.

He also promised that the new homes will also meet all energy requirements.

Baillie Buchanan, convener of the committee, said that he felt Barleyfield Development’s proposals to build bungalows suitable for older people in particular would provide a type of housing that is needed locally.

But planning officers pointed out that the application in front of members was for the principle of houses being built and did not specify what type they would be.

That meant that it would be impossible to insist the new homes should be specially designed as accessible when it came to final approval.

Baillie Buchanan was backed by Baillie James Kerr who said the new housing would “help tremendously”.

But Councillor Laura Murtagh said the decision to approve could set “a dangerous precedent” that would see housing being allocated that was not in the development plan.

“There is no evidence that there is a need for that sort of housing. It may be desirable but the evidence is not there,” she said.

Councillor Alf Kelly was one of several members who supported officers’ desire to retain greenbelt land.

He said: “If we grant this area it will make it difficult to stop encroachment into the green belt – we will allow it to grow more and more.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair noted there was nothing in the proposals to suggest that the bungalows would be specialised in their design.

“We have a really high bar for development on greenbelt and that’s quite right,” he said.

Councillor Gordon Forrest added: “The greenbelt is what makes Falkirk. It’s what makes communities unique and that is why people choose to live here.”

Baillie Buchanan’s motion to grant planning permission was defeated by five votes to four.