Falkirk councillors demand report on proposed Bonnybridge railway station

Falkirk councillors have backed a demand for a report on the failed attempt to re-open a railway station in Bonnybridge.

Independent councillor Billy Buchanan took a motion to a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive, demanding that a “full, updated report” be provided to members on the proposal.

Baillie Buchanan – a long standing supporter of the campaign to see a new station in Bonnybridge – recently secured the support of new Falkirk MP, Euan Stainbank.

He questioned Director of Place Services, Malcolm Bennie, on his reluctance to produce a written report on the status of a proposal to bring a new station to the village, once home to three railway stations.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank, Baillie Billy Buchanan and Councillor Jack Redmond with a banner of the history of train stations in Bonnybridge. Pic: Contributed

Baillie Buchanan was not happy that Mr Bennie had taken the decision not to pursue the matter any further and questioned his authority to “just ditch this proposal”.

Mr Bennie defended his actions and said he had kept councillors informed so that they could “do something differently” if they wished at any point.

The director told members that he had already advised members that feedback from an appraisal by Transport Scotland had advised that “there was no compelling case”.

Further work, he said, would “cost the council and be unlikely to lead to a positive outcome”.

“I made the point that with no good outcome likely from any further work I was not proposing to ask my officers to invest resources to further this scheme,” he said.

In his motion, Baillie Buchanan stated: “Members will decide on whether the support is still there once members have had an opportunity to assess all the information available and also to discuss the possibility of a public consultation.”

He said: “I firmly believe that a report should have come to the council, with maybe a recommendation, but ultimately it’s elected members who take the decisions.”

He added: “I’ve had tremendous support from our new MP who put forward an early motion in the House of Commons stating his support.

“I also contacted MSP Michael Matheson’s office and he states strongly that his support is still there.”

SNP councillors Bryan Deakin and Fiona Collie were active member of the campaign to bring a station to Bonnybridge and the administration supported the Baillie’s motion.

The SNP’s economic development spokesperson, Councillor Paul Garner, said it was “perfectly reasonable” to ask officers for a report but warned that Transport Scotland had made it very clear that it did not support the case.

Baillie Buchanan’s motion was unanimously accepted.