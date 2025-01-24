Falkirk councillors approve £625m Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk councillors have approved plans for the biggest flood protection scheme in Scotland despite 20 objections to the proposals.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project could cost as much as £625 million.

Of the 10,000 people notified about the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme, the 20 objections represent just 0.2 per cent, members of Falkirk Council’s executive were told this week.

However, among those objecting are the RSPB – which owns a reserve in the area – and Forth Ports, which operates the docks in Grangemouth and is one of the area’s biggest employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is to safeguard homes and properties in the area. Pic: Michael Gillen

Falkirk Council and its contractor Jacobs say GFPS is essential to protect 2760 residential properties and 1200 commercial buildings in Grangemouth and the surrounding area for future generations.

Sitting near three local rivers and on the Forth Estuary, the risk of a major flood event is becoming greater as climate change brings more frequent heavy rainfall events and sea levels continue to rise.

Those behind the project also believe it will also be key to future development proposals, including those associated with Falkirk Growth Deal and Forth Green Freeport, as severe flooding is becoming more and more likely.

Councillors heard that members of the project team are continuing to engage with individuals, organisations and businesses that have concerns about the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, councillors were told that since the report was written the RSPB has withdrawn two parts of its objection although it remains concerned and is still officially objecting.

The pre-notification process also resulted in some changes, for example, concerns about the removal of trees in Zetland Park, led to the alignment of the flood defences being altered to reduce the number of trees affected.

Councillors agreed to move to the next stage without modification as “it is considered that no new issues have arisen which have not already been addressed by the GFPS project team as far as reasonably practicable”.

But the fact that there are relevant objections means the council will need to notify Scottish Ministers of the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ministers will then decide whether they wish to call in the proposed scheme and hold either either a Public Local Inquiry or Local Hearing.

A local enquiry is likely to take around a year and could cost the council up to £600,000, while a local public enquiry could take two to three years, but would be paid for by the Scottish Government.

Members also heard that as yet funding has still not been agreed for the project, which it is estimated will cost between £450 million and £625 million to build.

The meeting also heard that a taskforce made up of Scottish government officials and Falkirk Council officers is continuing to meet to look at how the project can go forward and be affordable.

The intention is that the project will be divided into smaller packages of work costing between £5 million and £50 million.