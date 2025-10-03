Falkirk councillors agree further absence for depute provost

The Depute Provost of Falkirk Council has been granted a further leave of absence from council business as he continues to recover from illness.

SNP councillor David Balfour, who represents Grangemouth, has been unable to attend meetings for several months, due to ill-health.

The SNP group leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, told members of Falkirk Council on Thursday that their colleague “is making progress and he hopes to be able to return very soon, although obviously it will be a phased return”.

The Local Government (Scotland) Act states that if a councillor fails to attend meetings for more than six months they stop being a local member, unless the absence is approved.

Members agreed to review the situation in March if Councillor Balfour has not returned to council duties by then.

Members across the chamber sent their good wishes to Mr Balfour for his recovery.