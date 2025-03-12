Falkirk councillor vows abuse over council tax rise will not intimidate her

A councillor who has received “overwhelming” levels of hate and abuse for her role in raising Falkirk’s council tax by 15.6 per cent says she is trying hard not to be intimidated by it.

Independent councillor Laura Murtagh admits she knew that she and other councillors would be targeted as it became clear the rise she successfully proposed in her budget last Thursday was the highest percentage rise in Scotland.

And she has defended the decision, saying: “For me, the choice was between raising the council tax by 13.7 per cent as the SNP were proposing and accepting cuts to vital services, or raising it to 15.6 per cent and not taking those cuts.

“That was a difference of around 50 pence a week and I thought it needed to be considered.”

More people will be entitled to help with their council tax payments. Pic: Contributed

“There are people who are genuinely angry and they are right to be angry – people deserve answers and we should be held accountable.

“But there’s a difference between that and hate and threats.”

She says she has also had support from many people, including several families who were desperately worried about the impact of the cuts, particularly to education services.

While the most high profile cut was to private nursery places, other budget savings included reducing teacher numbers for pupils with autism and axing four school buses.

Councillor Laura Murtagh speaking to protestors ahead of last week's Falkirk Council budget meeting. Pic: Michael Gillen

She was particularly concerned that the proposals had been done with no consultation and felt it was impossible for her to approve them.

While Councillor Murtagh knew she was going to get abuse, she admits the scale of it was “overwhelming” as people reacted with anger to the increase – with one post suggesting she should get “a good kicking”.

She found it hard to even look at social media and when she did, some of the vitriol left her and her family badly shaken.

Her fear is that such personal attacks, with physical threats, could make her and others like her think twice before making unpopular decisions that they truly believe to be in the best interest of the council.

“Scrutiny is fine, pressure is fine, accountability is fine – but the level of it, the sheer volume is overwhelming.

All politicians are living in the shadow of the murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess as highlighted in a previous debate in Falkirk Council.

“It only takes one person to think they are going to be a crusader for the people,” said Laura.

“Councillors are embedded in their communities so we’ve not got the same protection as others and our families don’t have the same protection as others.”

However, she says she has an amazing support network, including guidance from Falkirk Council officers who have been very supportive.

Despite the backlash she will continue to speak out for what she believes is right, despite “feeling physically sick” at the thought of it.

“This whole experience has made me very wary about some incredibly difficult decisions that we have got,” she said.

“But is that what the public want? Do they want to have politicians put under so much pressure that they are only going to end up with politicians who are thick-skinned enough to take it?

“It has made me feel anxious about putting in motions and amendments and I know that to do my job I’ve got to put in things that are not necessarily going to be popular with the public and we are going to get criticism.

“I am nervous and I will do my job but it does make me concerned and sad that this happens – not just to me but across the country.

“I have colleagues up and down the country who are looking at all the evidence and making these hard choices but worried about the abusive pile-on and the impact its having on them and their families and their mental health.

“Is it okay just to intimidate members out of doing their job?

“Do we want real people who take things to heart and really think about it or do we want politicians to make decisions based on what the headline will be?”

Despite the ‘heat’ she has felt, Ms Murtagh will attend an event being held to encourage women into politics being held this Sunday in Falkirk.

She said: “I do worry that this will put people off but if we don’t highlight it, it won’t get any better.”