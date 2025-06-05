Falkirk councillor suspended by Standards watchdog over 'bullying' email

A Falkirk councillor has been suspended for three months after sending an angry email that said he wanted to “get advice on the suspension of an officer” and threatened to involve the police and a solicitor.

A hearing of the Standards Commission on Thursday found that Independent councillor Billy Buchanan, who represents Bonnybridge and Larbert, had sent an email regarding a member of Falkirk Council’s planning staff that “amounted to bullying”.

Morag Ferguson, Standards Commission member and chair of the hearing panel, said: “The panel found that, in an email of June 9, 2023, Cllr Buchanan was disrespectful towards a planning officer of the council.

“The panel further found that Cllr Buchanan’s conduct, in respect of the email, amounted to bullying, even if this had not been his intent.”

Baillie Billy Buchanan. Pic: Falkirk Council

Members heard that the email, sent on June 9, 2023, read: “I am looking for a meeting with officials and Councillor K to make a formal complaint and get advice on the suspension of an officer pending the outcome of an investigation.”

The email referred to a controversial planning application that had been turned down by council officers, before Falkirk Council’s planning review committee granted permission for the development to go ahead, subject to a legal agreement being signed.

Baillie Buchanan told the panel that the application had sparked abuse that had affected both him and his family as well as other councillors involved.

When the applicant’s agent contacted him to say that the legal agreement had still not been signed months later, Baillie Buchanan emailed officers to ask that the matter be investigated.

Several months later, he received another email – this time from a fellow councillor, who was not named – to say that the matter was still not resolved.

A senior planning officer replied to advise members that the delay was caused by the introduction of new planning policy by the Scottish Government.

But the panel found that Cllr Buchanan then sent an email, on June 2, 2023, to the other councillor and managers from the senior planning officer’s team stating that he wanted “an immediate investigation” into the situation and the concerns expressed regarding the senior planning officer’s “part in the handling” of the application.

This was followed by the email on June 9, which suggested Cllr Buchanan was looking for advice “on the suspension of an officer” and referred to getting the police and his personal solicitor involved.

He signed off the email saying: “It’s scandalous!”

Baillie Buchanan insisted that the reference to the police and his solicitor was not directed at the officer but had been because he and his family, along with other councillors, had been subjected to horrendous abuse because of the decision to grant planning permission.

Baillie Buchanan said he had “never at any stage accused the complainant of anything” but he admitted it had been frustrating to send a complaint about a delay and “months and months later” to hear the matter had still not been resolved.

He told the panel: “What I said, quite clearly, was that I wanted a meeting to get advice.

“The reason to involve the police because we had had so much abuse.

“I sent the email to try and bring this to a conclusion.”

But the panel was satisfied that Cllr Buchanan assumed the senior planning officer was responsible for the length of time the application was taking.

It was also satisfied that he was also suggesting the officer be suspended as a result, noting that the senior planning officer had been removed from the list of recipients in the email chain.

The members of the panel accepted fully that Cllr Buchanan was entitled to raise questions about the progress of applications determined by the Committee and to raise concerns – with the appropriate line manager or senior officer – about delays potentially caused by a council employee.

But they considered that anyone reading the email would conclude “from Cllr Buchanan’s mention of a disciplinary measure, the police, his solicitor, and his use of the word ‘scandalous’, that he was clearly implying the senior planning officer was guilty of misconduct and or had deliberately done something that was improper or illegal.”

Cllr Buchanan said he was very angry that the email, marked private and confidential, had been shared with the officer.

But members of the panel felt that “Cllr Buchanan should have known it was likely the contents of his email would be disclosed … given the reference to disciplinary proceedings and seriousness of the inferred allegations about the officer’s conduct (even if the full email was not shared)”.

The Panel agreed that it would be reasonable for the senior planning officer to have interpreted Cllr Buchanan’s comments as a threat to contact both the police and an external solicitor about his conduct.

Ms Ferguson said that unless there was a suggestion of illegality, an officer’s conduct would be an internal council matter and Cllr Buchanan had not provided any evidence of illegality or misconduct.

The panel found that Cllr Buchanan “had breached the provisions in the Code that require councillors to behave respectfully towards council officers and to refrain from any conduct that could amount to bullying”.

The panel agreed that Cllr Buchanan “should have known how to undertake his scrutiny role in respect of the application and overall process and could have asked relevant senior officers to establish whether and, if so why, any undue delays had occurred, without breaching the Code”.

Ms Ferguson added that they were concerned that Cllr Buchanan had not shown any remorse or insight into how his conduct may have affected others.

But they noted that the conduct was limited to one email exchange and felt that a three-month suspension was an appropriate sanction.