Falkirk councillor seeks emergency council meeting over social care decisions

A Falkirk councillor says he is “deeply disappointed” that an emergency meeting of Falkirk Council he would like to call has not yet been arranged.

Independent Brian McCabe, who represents Denny & Banknock, has the support of nine of his fellow councillors to call the meeting which he hopes will highlight the plight of elderly residents in a local housing with care complex.

The decision to replace Falkirk Council care staff working in Tygetshaugh Court in Dunipace with private providers has been met with anger and concern from residents and their families, many of whom contacted local politicians, including Cllr McCabe.

However, the decision was not taken by councillors but by Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board – a body that oversees the local health and social care partnership, in a bid to get NHS and council care services to work together more closely.

The IJB’s budget is submitted to Falkirk Council for approval by members and the proposal to make the changes to housing with care were included – but Cllr McCabe said it was not made clear what this actually involved.

“We didn’t pick up on it – I don’t think anybody picked up on it,” he said.

“I then went looking for the IJB terms of reference and they are quite clear – we don’t have any input.

“I don’t think that councillors are fully aware of the lack of input or control, whatever you want to call it, that councillors have with the IJB.”

Cllr Brian McCabe initially wanted a full council meeting to look at overturning the IJB’s decision but he has been told by the council’s legal advisors that this is not possible.

He now wants to use the meeting to highlight the situation but also to look more carefully at the relationship between the IJB and the council.

He said: “We can’t overturn their decision, but we can seek a pause and hopefully a reconsideration of the proposal.”

In July, Cllr McCabe also wrote to the IJB to raise his concerns and suggest a ‘pause’ but says he has not yet received any response from the board.

He remains clear that he wants to see the proposal halted, although he is aware that the council has no power to make this happen.

He said: “I’ve amended my motion to remove any inference of trying to interfere in IJB decisions.

“This is entirely about raising awareness and concern within the council, of the IJB’s apparent ‘independence’ of council direction.”

Councillor McCabe is well aware of the high standard of care at Tygetshaugh, as his own mother lived there for the final years of her life.

He said: “It was fantastic for her – the care was on-hand and the staff knew when she was up or down and needed a wee bit more attention.

“I just think rather than trying to modify the care given there, we should be rolling Tygetshaugh out as the perfect example.”

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership says the changes to housing with care is part of efforts to tackle a £21 million funding gap and insists that the level of care packages that residents currently receive will not change.

A spokesperson from Falkirk Council said: “There is no additional meeting arranged. Officers are still in discussion with Cllr McCabe on the terms of the motion for which the meeting is sought.”