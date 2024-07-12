Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The watchdog responsible for councillors’ conduct is to hold a hearing after a complaint was made about a Falkirk councillor.

Independent councillor Brian McCabe, who represents Denny and Banknock, has been asked to attend a hearing by the Standards Commission on September 4.

The online hearing – which will be livestreamed but not recorded – was called following a report by the Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC).

The ESC investigated a complaint that Councillor McCabe has breached the councillors’ code of conduct, which sets out the standards that members must apply when undertaking their council duties.

Councillor Brian McCabe. Pic: Falkirk Council

The ESC has recommended that a hearing should be held, although the substance of the complaint has not yet been made public.

The Standards Commission for Scotland is an independent body whose purpose is to encourage high ethical standards in councillors and members of devolved public bodies.

The hearing will be held online at 9.30 am and will be livestreamed on the Standards Commission’s website: https://www.standardscommissionscotland.org.uk/cases/case-list.