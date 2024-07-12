Falkirk councillor faces Standard Commission hearing over conduct

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The watchdog responsible for councillors’ conduct is to hold a hearing after a complaint was made about a Falkirk councillor.

Independent councillor Brian McCabe, who represents Denny and Banknock, has been asked to attend a hearing by the Standards Commission on September 4.

The online hearing – which will be livestreamed but not recorded – was called following a report by the Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ESC investigated a complaint that Councillor McCabe has breached the councillors’ code of conduct, which sets out the standards that members must apply when undertaking their council duties.

Councillor Brian McCabe. Pic: Falkirk CouncilCouncillor Brian McCabe. Pic: Falkirk Council
Councillor Brian McCabe. Pic: Falkirk Council

The ESC has recommended that a hearing should be held, although the substance of the complaint has not yet been made public.

The Standards Commission for Scotland is an independent body whose purpose is to encourage high ethical standards in councillors and members of devolved public bodies.

The hearing will be held online at 9.30 am and will be livestreamed on the Standards Commission’s website: https://www.standardscommissionscotland.org.uk/cases/case-list.

Related topics:Falkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice