Falkirk North Conservative member James Bundy, who grew up in Grangemouth, says the loss of Scotland’s only oil refinery will have a major impact on energy security for the whole country.

And he believes that “we need to learn from one of the big mistakes of Margaret Thatcher’s government”, which was the depopulation that followed the closure of major industries in the seventies and

eighties.

A councillor is calling for more to be done to try to safeguard the future of the Grangemouth refinery. Pic: Getty Images

“I fear it’s going to be history repeating itself if we don’t take action to save Grangemouth, and I don’t want that for my community,” he said.

Energy giants Petroineos announced in November that the refinery could close by spring 2025, with plans for the site to become an oil import terminal.

In a motion to Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, Councillorr Bundy will urge the council to step up to do an economic impact assessment, if Scottish Government or Scottish Enterprise fail to do

so.

Councillor James Bundy. Pic: Falkirk Council

Speaking ahead of the meeting, he said: “I want the refinery to stay open for many reasons. It is strategically important for Scotland’s economy and Scotland’s energy independence.

“But it’s also much more than that – families, businesses in Grangemouth and surrounding areas rely on the oil refinery.

“There are disputed figures about the GDP but it is over one per cent and that is very significant.

“And up to eight per cent of Scotland’s manufacturing output is in Grangemouth’s oil refinery – these are astronomical numbers – and for that to be wiped out, it’s going to have a devastating impact.

“Economies do change over time, but is this the right time for change for Scotland when the international geo-political sphere is becoming more volatile?”

Mr Bundy believes there’s been an “unclear split” in responsibility for the Grangemouth site, with Westminster responsible for energy while Holyrood takes in net zero.

“In a way, that has allowed both governments to avoid responsibility and Grangemouth has fallen through the crack,” he said.

“The consequences of that are becoming very clear so we need to push aside the constitutional debates and disagreements.

“We need both of our governments to work together for the local area and for Scotland.”

Mr Bundy is hopeful that an economic impact assessment is currently being undertaken by the Scottish Government to find out the scale of any impact.

“We know there are 400 jobs in the plant but how many are supported indirectly by it? What’s the ripple effect on the supply chain?”

He believes such an assessment will show whether or not government intervention would work.

It will also help to examine all the other consequences, for example on the new Green Freeport or the planned flood defences.

“These are huge questions that we need to explore,” he said.

The motion is also calling for greater transparency from the Grangemouth Future Industry Board (GFIB), which brings together bodies including the Scottish Government, Falkirk Council, ScottishEnterprise and SEPA.