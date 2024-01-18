Ways to help private home owners facing fuel poverty get greener and cheaper heating will be looked at by Falkirk Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Independent councillor Robert Spears put forward a motion to the council’s executive on Tuesday, asking for a report on what grant funding may be available to all council residents to upgrade heating systems. He also asked that the council looks at how to publicise this information where it exists.

Cllr Spears said: “To achieve net zero, we need to incorporate all homes, all people in our district – not just certain sections of the community, but everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think you would agree that everyone is going through financially difficult times and with the increased energy costs, whether you are liable for any benefit or not, you are suffering at the moment.

Councillor Robert Spears asked the council's executive for a report on grant funding available to residents to upgrade their heating. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“We, who are elected to represent the whole community, should be at least looking into this matter so we can help 100 per cent of people and not just some.”

Cllr Spears was seconded by Conservative group leader Cllr James Kerr.

The SNP administration agreed that it would be useful to look at the schemes that are available although climate change spokesperson, Councillor Bryan Deakin, said he had “strong reservations” about the council’s financial ability to support private home owners. He suggested that residents considering greener energy look at Ofgem’s site, which has information on the ECO4 scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting also heard that the Climate Change team is already looking to add information about current schemes to the council’s website.

Labour group leader Councillor Anne Hannah said she also supported the call for a report but asked that the council’s welfare advice staff be trained to offer support to residents.