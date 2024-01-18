Falkirk councillor calls for eco help for district's homeowners
Independent councillor Robert Spears put forward a motion to the council’s executive on Tuesday, asking for a report on what grant funding may be available to all council residents to upgrade heating systems. He also asked that the council looks at how to publicise this information where it exists.
Cllr Spears said: “To achieve net zero, we need to incorporate all homes, all people in our district – not just certain sections of the community, but everybody.
“I think you would agree that everyone is going through financially difficult times and with the increased energy costs, whether you are liable for any benefit or not, you are suffering at the moment.
“We, who are elected to represent the whole community, should be at least looking into this matter so we can help 100 per cent of people and not just some.”
Cllr Spears was seconded by Conservative group leader Cllr James Kerr.
The SNP administration agreed that it would be useful to look at the schemes that are available although climate change spokesperson, Councillor Bryan Deakin, said he had “strong reservations” about the council’s financial ability to support private home owners. He suggested that residents considering greener energy look at Ofgem’s site, which has information on the ECO4 scheme.
The meeting also heard that the Climate Change team is already looking to add information about current schemes to the council’s website.
Labour group leader Councillor Anne Hannah said she also supported the call for a report but asked that the council’s welfare advice staff be trained to offer support to residents.
The report will look at the different grants that are available and how the council can promote them to Falkirk residents.