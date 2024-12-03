Falkirk Council workers to become jack of all trades to tackle repairs

Workmen with Falkirk Council are to become jack of all trades in a bid to tackle a repairs backlog.

Joiners, plumbers and plasterers working for the council are to learn some of each others’ skills in a bid to get council house repairs done more quickly and efficiently.

It’s part of a major review of Falkirk’s Building and Maintenance Division (BMD), which has been struggling with high absence rates, difficulty recruiting, high staff turnover and an ageing workforce in recent years.

Members of Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee were told on Tuesday the review “is not a magic wand”, but is already delivering improvements, which will continue to be made steadily.

The department, which had around 350 tradesmen before Covid, has seen that number reduce to just 195.

SNP councillor Jim Robertson questioned the idea of tradesmen being asked to do other jobs, but was told it would make the service much more efficient.

Falkirk Council’s head of environment and operations, Douglas Gardiner, assured members that training will be provided.

He said: “I wouldn’t expect a plumber to come in and start hanging doors – it would be very much basic skills.

“The real winner out of this is the tenant. If a tenant has a leaking bath, the joiner will come out to take the panel off the bath, then the plumber would come out to do the repair, then the joiner would replace it.

“It’s a far more efficient way of running the service.”

Director of Place Malcolm Bennie assured councillors that “this is not unchartered territory” and has been successful in other organisations, including Fife Council.

He said: “Correcting things, first time, first visit will be better for tenants.”

Members were told that employees who gain extra skills will be regraded and will get a higher wage which will be more competitive, as so many are leaving for better paid jobs in the private sector.

The report to scrutiny also highlighted that the council has taken on several apprentices – eight last year and 12 this year – to help meet the skills shortage.

The major review also includes the use of private contractors to do some of the work.

New kitchens are already being fitted by private contractors – working with the housing team rather than BMD – as the service simply could not cope.

In last year’s report, a backlog of 856 kitchens was awaiting installation, but this has now been cleared.

It is hoped the same will happen with bathroom installations, where outstanding projects have reduced from 344 to 248.

BMD are also working with the health and social care partnership to make sure that disabled adaptations – a vital part of getting people out of hospital and into their own homes – are up to date.

External contractors are also delivering roofing and roughcasting work that is ongoing in Carronshore and Bonnybridge, with positive feedback from tenants.

Provost Robert Bissett, convener of the scrutiny committee questioned the proposal to effectively privatise the council’s stores, where ten people are employed.

He was told that there would be no cut to the service and jobs would be transferred, through TUPE, so it was not a decision that needed to go to councillors for approval.

Mr Gardiner added that communication with trade unions and staff would be vital.

Provost Bissett added: “It’s a positive report – there’s a lot of change coming.”

The committee agreed to ask for an update on progress in a year’s time.