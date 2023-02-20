The initial work, centred on the roundabout and the A904 Grangemouth Road towards the M9 Junction, will include ground investigation work and the removal of encroaching tree growth alongside the roadside. Later work will include the planting of 230 semi-mature trees.

Falkirk Council has said road closures are unlikely, however, some road and footpath restriction may be needed to keep motorists and pedestrians safe while the work is ongoing.

Led by Balfour Beatty, the works help prepare the way for the much-anticipated Westfield roundabout and A9/A904 road improvement scheme due to start later this year, including the aerial footbridge.

Work began on improvements at the Westfield Roundabout on Monday

The scheme – part of the Council's wider £95m Tax Incremental Finance infrastructure (TIF) programme funded by growth in future business rates income – will deliver better pedestrian and cyclist facilities and safer crossing points on an improved road network.

When the £20 million for the project was confirmed in October 2021 from the Westminster government, Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn welcomed the Levelling Up funding and said: “The new roundabout and pedestrian/cycle bridge will ensure people are safe when crossing at this key junction, while enabling better connection for active travel between key sites such as the Helix Park, Falkirk Community Stadium and Forth Valley College’s new campus.

"The roads will be widened to accommodate increasing traffic and each of the four ‘rings’ of the iconic bridge will provide an elevated platform to view the local area and a safe way of getting around without disrupting traffic.

“The Westfield area is a natural hub with the connections to the motorway network vital for our area’s economy. This grant funding will help boost the ambitious investment plans we have for our area and will be a real boost to our economic recovery.”

The work now underway will pave the way for the Westfield Crossing